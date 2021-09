On August 27th Coinbase sent out an email/notification to some accountholders (~125,000) that their two factor authentication had been changed. This was sent out in error, but lead to some customers selling off crypto as they were worried their account had been compromised. Today Coinbase has sent out an e-mail apologizing for this error and also offering compensation. We have seen reports of compensation of $100, $500 and even $1,000. Some account holders only received an e-mail with apology and no compensation.