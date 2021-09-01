Cancel
Elkhart County, IN

POLICE NEWS: Teen charged in near-fatal shooting

By THE GOSHEN NEWS
Posted by 
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seaDd_0bk1KckI00

A teenager is accused of shooting a man in the back in Elkhart last month.

Marshon Robinson, 15, is charged as an adult with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder in a case filed Wednesday. He allegedly shot a 19-year-old man as they walked in an alley near 1396 Benham Ave. on July 28.

Elkhart police found the victim injured in the alley, and he was taken to a local hospital. Investigators also found seven bullet shell casings at the scene, according to details in the probable cause affidavit.

When interviewed by police, the victim said as he and Robinson walked, the teen pulled a gun and pointed it at him. The victim turned to run and described to police how he felt his body go numb from being shot, the affidavit shows.

A doctor told investigators the victim had been shot twice in the back, penetrating his shoulder blade and a buttock. The shoulder bullet stopped “millimeters from being fatal,” the affidavit states. The other bullet came close to striking an artery.

Police found Robinson during the investigation and interviewed him. Robinson allegedly said the victim originally had the gun, and they fought over it until he wrestled it away and opened fire. He said he then tossed the gun, according to the affidavit.

Security camera video from the scene showed the two in the alley when Robinson allegedly stopped and bent over. The victim turned after Robinson stopped, and then ran until he was seen stumbling and falling. Robinson then fled the area, according to a review of the video in the affidavit.

Investigators later searched Robinson’s home and found a handgun, and they determined it was the one that was fired seven times at the scene, aligning with the casings that were found, police said in the affidavit.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A representative of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church reported to Elkhart County police Monday a cross was vandalized on the property, 65159 C.R. 33, near Goshen sometime between Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

ARREST

Marina Filer, 29, 22127 Ind. 19, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and U.S. 33 around 11:10 p.m. Monday.

CRASH

Goshen police alleged a 16-year-old boy was driving without a license following a response to a vehicle crash at Lincolnway East and Caragana Court around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. The teen was released to his parents after the response, according to a report.

HIT-AND-RUNS

• Clania Thervilus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at West Lincoln Avenue and North Second Street around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.

• Jonathan Walden reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Ind. 4 and C.R. 127 near Goshen around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the crash, a report shows.

THEFTS

• Dewain Hernandez, Michigan City, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Lippert Components Inc., 2703 College Ave., around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

• Staff at Martin’s Supermarket reported to Goshen police a theft by an employee at the store, 1527 Bashor Road, around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.

• Goshen police received a report of a theft from a vehicle while it was parked at Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

DRUGS FOUND

Elkhart County police found a small amount of synthetic marijuana in a vehicle after finding it abandoned at 15278 C.R. 28 near Goshen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

FRAUD

Barbara Wilson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime in June 2020.

