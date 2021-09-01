Husband of 'Real Housewives' star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

DALLAS — Hours after Texas’ restrictive abortion law went into effect Wednesday, Blair Wallace took to Houston’s Tranquility Park with some 60 other people in protest. “It’s not a surprise to me that the Republican leadership at the Texas Legislature would allow something like this to go through,” said Wallace, a policy and advocacy strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. “We know the brunt of this will fall on our Black and brown communities and our poor communities the most.”