Los Angeles, CA

Husband of 'Real Housewives' star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
Napa Valley Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66. Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday in a statement that Gregg Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” Dukes said he died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by his children and his wife, whom he often appeared with on the popular Bravo reality television show.

