‘Candyman’ director becomes first Black female filmmaker to open No. 1

Indiana Gazette
 6 days ago

Nia DaCosta has made history once again. With her first major feature film, “Candyman,” becoming a sweet success at the box office with a $22.4 million opening, the filmmaker has become the first African-American female director to debut at No. 1. The Harlem-bred Brooklyn, N.Y., native was previously tapped to...

www.indianagazette.com

