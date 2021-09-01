Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allegany The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Allegany County in western Maryland North Central Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia Northeastern Mineral County in eastern West Virginia * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 911 PM EDT, rain has ended, but stream gauges remain above flood stage and some flooding of low lying areas are still being reported in around the Cumberland area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cumberland... Keyser Bel Air... Paw Paw La Vale... Fort Ashby Ridgeley... Cresaptown Potomac Park... Wiley Ford Rawlings... Springfield Green Spring... Flintstone Oldtown... Spring Gap Little Orleans... Wagoner Patterson Creek... North Branch This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Springfield Pike near Abernathy Run Route 1 near Green Spring Run