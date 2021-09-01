Baobab Guitarist Barthelemy Attisso Has Passed Away

Composer, songwriter, co-founder and lead guitarist for Senegal’s legendary Orchestra Baobab, Barthelemy Attisso passed away on Aug. 29, at the age 76, at his home in Togo. Attisso moved to Dakar in 1966 as a student. He was, as he puts it, “forced,” to be a musician, because he needed to work at night and leave his days free for studying. With a book, a guitar and a methodical approach, after a few months, he tried rotating into various nightclub bands as an accompanist. When the owner of the Miami Club needed a soloist, Attisso took a leap, and there met members of the famous Star Band. When Adrien Senghor came looking to poach members of the Star Band to form the house orchestra at the new Club Baobab across town, he took Attisso. Along with percussionist Balla Sidibé and singer Rudy Gomis, and with saxophonist Issa Cissokho and singer Laye Mboup, they became the Orchestra Baobab.