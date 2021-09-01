Protestors stand for Sanford hospital workers' vaccine rights after COVID vaccine policy
More than 40 people gathered near Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls to protest the company's latest vaccination policy Wednesday afternoon. This was the sixth demonstration held since Sanford announced a policy requiring employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination in late July, according to protest organizer Kathleen Puttmann. Sanford healthcare workers are required to submit proof of vaccination by Nov. 1.
