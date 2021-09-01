Cancel
Motorsports

Muscle Cars Fight for Survival at Road America! – Event Gallery

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Modern and classic pro-touring muscle battle on the track at Optima's Ultimate Street Car race. OPTIMA's Search for the Ultimate Street Car, presented by Advance Auto Parts, lives up to its name every time it runs. This series is more than just great drivers, show-stopping paint jobs, and 1,000-horsepower track freaks. It's all of that and more wrapped up into a whirlwind weekend at some of the world's best tracks. Stop number six in this series was iconic Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and the first event out of the gate was the Falken Tire Road Course Time Trial on the big track.

