Atascosa County Democratic Party

The scenes we have witnessed in Afghanistan over the last few weeks have evoked some very deep emotions and disturbingly vivid memories in me after my evacuation out of Cairo in 2011. Evacuations are chaotic. Evacuations are stressful. Evacuations are dangerous. Evacuations are a measure of strength, trust and resilience of the unknown. The evacuee exists in a rapidly-changing world dependent on an army of people who behind the scenes are chartering aircraft; communicating with host countries; finding fuel; keeping runways open; preparing travel documentation; negotiating with hostile governments and working their hardest to protect and keep them safe on the ground and in the sky.