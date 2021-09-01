Carpe Diem
On Thursday, Aug. 19, I was packing my truck getting ready to head to Utah on a solo road trip when my phone rang. The doctor released my mom to travel. We were on the road before sunup on Friday the 20th. To understand how amazing this is, you would need to know my mom. She is a planner deluxe. She makes lists upon lists and packs weeks in advance for trips. For her to throw things in a suitcase and take off like this was unheard of—until this trip.www.pleasantonexpress.com
