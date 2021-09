CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can be forgiven if you’re a little worn out from hurricane season. Ida rolled through the eastern half of the United States last week, bringing massive storm surge, surreal inland flooding, and devastating tornadoes along with it. That said, things may only heat up further from here as we enter the peak of hurricane season over the next few weeks. Right now, there’s only one named storm to talk about, but there are rumblings of some more company to come. Let’s start with Hurricane Larry.