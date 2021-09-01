The Devil’s warden

When I began writing this column, I just wanted to be funny. There were two subjects I told myself I would not write about: politics and religion. Oops …. Many years ago while filling my patrol vehicle with gas, a 50-ish-year-old man sporting a crew cut, white T-shirt and thick black glasses summoned me over to his oldermodel white Ford pickup. The truck had a camper on top and a license plate on the back that told me the guy was probably from Kansas. Through a halfrolled down window, he inquired about the cost of an out-of-state fishing license. I told him what he needed to know and offered an Outdoor Annual for him to read over at his convenience. To my surprise, he refused the Outdoor Annual on the grounds that he could not read. Then, he looked me up and down and asked, “Do you read The Bible?” I thought this was a heckuva question coming from a man who just told me he was illiterate, but I politely answered, “Not as much as I should, I guess … ” Things were fixin’ to get weird.