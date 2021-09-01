Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Devil’s warden

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I began writing this column, I just wanted to be funny. There were two subjects I told myself I would not write about: politics and religion. Oops …. Many years ago while filling my patrol vehicle with gas, a 50-ish-year-old man sporting a crew cut, white T-shirt and thick black glasses summoned me over to his oldermodel white Ford pickup. The truck had a camper on top and a license plate on the back that told me the guy was probably from Kansas. Through a halfrolled down window, he inquired about the cost of an out-of-state fishing license. I told him what he needed to know and offered an Outdoor Annual for him to read over at his convenience. To my surprise, he refused the Outdoor Annual on the grounds that he could not read. Then, he looked me up and down and asked, “Do you read The Bible?” I thought this was a heckuva question coming from a man who just told me he was illiterate, but I politely answered, “Not as much as I should, I guess … ” Things were fixin’ to get weird.

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Warden#Fishing License#Outdoor Annual#Tpwd#Operational Procedures#Dodge#Pleasanton Express News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Texas StateSan Angelo LIVE!

Famous Texas Game Warden Dies of COVID-19

TEMPLE, TX – One of Texas' most well known game wardens lost his life on Thursday following a bad case of COVID-19. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 26, famous Texas Game Warden Sgt. Chris Wilson died from COVID-19 complications at Baylor Scott & White's Medical Center. Wilson is one...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cowboy Picked on by Strangers at the Saloon Gets Angry

For today’s dose of laughter, two cowboys showed their famed skills in situations they rectified with some quick thinking that involved saloons, beer, and horses. As one cowboy rode through town, he decided to stop at the local saloon for a drink before continuing on his journey. Two beers later, the cowboy left the saloon. Unfortunately, when he got outside, he found his horse had been stolen.
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Russian Woman Dances And Fishes With Pet Bear — And Isn’t Afraid

A Russian woman is proving that dogs aren’t man’s only best friend. She cares for a pet Asiatic black bear, walking him, dancing with him and taking him for drives. Veronika Dichka posts videos on TikTok and Instagram, unconcerned about the possibility the wild animal, named “Toptyzhka,” could harm or kill her. Toptyzhka, Russian for “little cub,” is also the […]
AnimalsCoeur d'Alene Press

Cat of the people makes headlines

Who knows what does it — what takes the same and makes it new. Maybe it’s something in the air or in the heart that gives a little nudge and says, “Why not this?”. Cosmic, divine or whim of the moment, it struck Grey Kitty. He’s become a walking cat.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Firefighter Takes Sledgehammer To Wall To Rescue Dog Who’s Trapped Inside.

When Gertie the dog went missing, her mom, Connie Frick, remained hopeful that she’d be found. She never could have guessed the mess her sweet pup had gotten herself into. As soon as Gertie disappeared, her family began searching for her. They plastered missing posters all around their neighborhood, wondering if someone had taken her in or if she was wandering nearby.
PetsPosted by
Q92

My Dogs Top 5 Greatest Escapes

That has been proven time and time again. In songs, photos, and real-life scenarios. A dog will always be there for you, they will never leave you or betray your trust. Dogs are not like other animals. You have cats who are born with a sense of entitlement. Then you have things like reptiles who look cool but can't give you the same one-on-one bond as a dog. Dogs are service animals, companions, and for myself, a best friend and part of the family. Other animals are cool, but nothing can replace a dog's place in the family.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Why Has Someone Abandoned this Old Missouri Farmhouse?

It looks like it was a very well-built home many decades ago. But, now it's a mystery why someone has abandoned this remote old Missouri farmhouse. Several things worth noting before I share the video from a backyard explorer. #1. He doesn't give the exact location because he doesn't want intruders causing problems for the guy that owns it. #2. He took the time to get permission before going in and recording this video. Trespassing is not cool. That being said, this is an interesting look back into the past of a farmhouse that has seen better days.
Animalsouraynews.com

From Joy to an Angel: the story of some special horses

In 1983 and 1984, I trained a cutting horse named Sonitas Joy. We won $320,000 in a year and a half. Her owner decided to retire her and breed her. Since she was such an exceptional mare, stallion owners were offering to breed her for free to promote their stallion. At that time, Doc Olena was the most popular stallion in the cutting horse industry. He was 20 years old and nearing the end of his…
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Austin Forsyth’s Father Terry TRASHES Facebook: ‘Tool Of The Devil’

Austin Forsyth’s father Terry took to Facebook for what he declared was the first time ever to trash the platform. He declared it was the “tool of the devil.” And, he had no plans of returning to post or spend any more time on Facebook. What is it that got Austin’s father Terry so upset with the social media platform in the first place? Fortunately, he did explain before abandoning the platform for food.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

DEVIL’S KNOB COMPLEX GROWS BY NEARLY 1,170 ACRES

The Devil’s Knob Complex, burning on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest, has grown by nearly 1,170 acres. An update from the Florida Red Incident Management Team said along the northern perimeter of the Smith Fire, firefighters are continuing to improve holding lines and hold and mop up previous strategic firing operations. Along the south side, crews are preparing for additional burn operations and working to mop up and box in some areas of the fire that crossed containment lines. In Ash Valley, a system of hose lays and sprinklers is in place for structure protection, while crews are using dozers and masticators to develop control lines to the north and east.
Animalsjohnstonsunrise.net

Rabbit is loved, rat not so much

Driving to work the other day, I almost hit a rabbit trying to scurry across the street. I stopped the car, of course, and hurried the creature along in my mind, urging its tiny feet to hop, hop, hop. It was so adorable with gray and white fluffy fur, little eyes looking up at me in fear. Another car approached in the other direction and for a moment fear struck my heart, visualizing the cottontail leaving the safety of my auto only to be struck by one coming the other way. All was well, however, as the other car also stopped, obviously as mesmerized as I was. Well, maybe not … the other driver laid on his horn so loudly I jumped in my seat, and the rabbit crossed the street with one big jump.
PetsPosted by
99.9 The Point

“Nextdoor” Neighbor Drama: Is It Cool If My Dog Pees in Your Yard?

The teens may be turning to TikTok for entertainment these days, but I find my fun elsewhere: the Nextdoor app. If you're unfamiliar, the app allows you to connect with others in your neighborhood to discuss a variety of topics, including safety concerns, local events, job opportunities, and more. If you are familiar, you know that the app can also be a breeding ground for drama.

Comments / 0

Community Policy