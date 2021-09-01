Texas Rankings Update - 2023 Class

Blake Mitchell - louisiana stateC / Sinton, TX / 2023. Blake Mitchell came onto the scene back in the fall of 2019 as a young freshman catcher that held his own playing with an older team for the weekend. He also shined behind the plate early in the 2020 high school season before the Covid shutdown. Fast forward about two years, and Blake Mitchell is in the discussion as one of the best baseball players in the entire country. The LSU commit played shortstop mainly in the high school season for 4A power Sinton. He was elite behind the plate as a catcher, as well as in the box all summer for The Twelve. Last but not least, he will also run the fastball up to 94 with a clean loose arm and dominate on the mound.