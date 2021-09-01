Cancel
Giants cut WR C.J. Board, then re-sign him on busy day

Cover picture for the articleGiants wide receiver C.J. Board leaps to catch a football during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 28. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke. If anyone can appreciate how tenuous and tumultuous NFL rosters are at this time of the year it is C.J. Board. The wide receiver has seen just about every aspect of that process in the past few days.

