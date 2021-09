Copley Township, OH – Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker, PE, PS would like to alert residents and motorists of the upcoming daytime only closure of the Ridgewood/Hametown roundabout intersection, starting on September 7, 2021. This will be a complete intersection closure. The work is estimated to take four days, with the closure starting after morning rush hour and reopening in the afternoon. This closure is needed to repair and resurface the roundabout.