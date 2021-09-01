Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont, CA

Betty Ann McGuire Sadleir

Half Moon Bay Review
 6 days ago

Betty Ann McGuire Sadleir passed away at age 99, on April 23, 2021, in Belmont, Calif. Betty was the only child of Ann Van Leeuwen McGuire and Archibald Crittenden McGuire, born on Nov. 4, 1921, in Billings, Mont. Betty was raised in Livingston, Mont. At age 17, she was accepted into the nursing program at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., and proud to serve during World War II as a nurse in the Army Nurse Corps. She worked as a nurse for decades. Betty met her future husband, Richard Oscar Sadleir Jr., and married in December 1948. They settled in Whittier, Calif., where they raised their family, and retired in Montara, Calif. They traveled the west extensively. Their favorite place was Betty’s hometown of Livingston, where they spent nearly 30 summers.

www.hmbreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
City
Avery, CA
City
Montara, CA
State
Montana State
City
Livingston, MT
Local
California Obituaries
Billings, MT
Obituaries
City
Billings, MT
City
Livingston, CA
City
Belmont, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Army Nurse Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...

Comments / 0

Community Policy