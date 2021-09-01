Betty Ann McGuire Sadleir passed away at age 99, on April 23, 2021, in Belmont, Calif. Betty was the only child of Ann Van Leeuwen McGuire and Archibald Crittenden McGuire, born on Nov. 4, 1921, in Billings, Mont. Betty was raised in Livingston, Mont. At age 17, she was accepted into the nursing program at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., and proud to serve during World War II as a nurse in the Army Nurse Corps. She worked as a nurse for decades. Betty met her future husband, Richard Oscar Sadleir Jr., and married in December 1948. They settled in Whittier, Calif., where they raised their family, and retired in Montara, Calif. They traveled the west extensively. Their favorite place was Betty’s hometown of Livingston, where they spent nearly 30 summers.