Patrice Conway, 79, of Morristown, departed this life Saturday, August 28, 2021 at UT Medical Center. She was born February 4, 1942 to the late Oliver and Edith Meiszner Thompson. She moved to Chicago, Illinois at a young age, then returned to Morristown after the passing of her husband, William Conway. She worked in private duty nursing and was a security guard for Lear Industries. At Morristown College, she worked in security and was a dorm mother. Patrice was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she served as the trustee chair and as a communion steward. She was active in the community, serving on the Morristown Task Force on Diversity, Hamblen County Democratic Women, and as the vice president of the Hamblen County Family and Community Education Club. She was the oldest living member of the Thompson family clan.