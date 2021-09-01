Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Patrice Conway

Citizen Tribune
 6 days ago

Patrice Conway, 79, of Morristown, departed this life Saturday, August 28, 2021 at UT Medical Center. She was born February 4, 1942 to the late Oliver and Edith Meiszner Thompson. She moved to Chicago, Illinois at a young age, then returned to Morristown after the passing of her husband, William Conway. She worked in private duty nursing and was a security guard for Lear Industries. At Morristown College, she worked in security and was a dorm mother. Patrice was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she served as the trustee chair and as a communion steward. She was active in the community, serving on the Morristown Task Force on Diversity, Hamblen County Democratic Women, and as the vice president of the Hamblen County Family and Community Education Club. She was the oldest living member of the Thompson family clan.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Duty Nursing#Communion#Illinois#Ut Medical Center#Lear Industries#Morristown College#Democratic#Community Education Club#Tribute Store
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Texas StateCNN

Why Texas's strict abortion law is terrible for the economy

New York (CNN Business) — As abortion rights advocates scramble to fight a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state, economists are drawing attention to the financial hardships — and subsequent economic downsides — that can occur when women's reproductive rights are restricted. The effects having children can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy