Jaqueline “Jackie” Samoluk

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in Lake Tahoe, Calif., Jackie had the spirit of a wanderer. Having moved many times, that love for travel continued into her adult life, often leaving us to ask, “Where is Mom?” She never lost her love of travel or adventure. Jackie finally settled down at the place she...

Durant, OK

Jackie Wayne Lindley Sr.

Jackie Wayne Lindley Sr.

Jackie Wayne Lindley Sr., fondly know as J. W., a beloved husband, father, uncle, and resident of Durant, left his earthly body on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in the comfort of his home at the age of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe...
Life is Sweet for Jackie Joseph

Life is Sweet for Jackie Joseph

Jackie Joseph, now owner of her own bakery named JJBakes & Co., struggled when she lost her job during the pandemic, but went on to win the Food Network’s competition show Best Baker in America. When this baker lost her job during the pandemic, she had to think outside the...
Iaeger, WV

JACKIE W. GARLIC

JACKIE W. GARLIC

Jackie W. Garlic, 79 of Iaeger, WV, went to his heavenly home on August 31, 2021. He died at home surrou. You have reached content available exclusively to Welch News digital subscribers.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Molly Roloff & Husband Joel Silvius Surface In RARE Family Photo

Molly Roloff and her husband Joel Silvius stay out of the glow of her parents and far away from the LPBW spotlight. So, it is extremely rare to see a photo of Amy and Matt Roloff’s daughter and her husband Joel. But, there was a RARE photo of Molly Roloff that popped up on Instagram very briefly last night. The photo of this elusive member of the Roloff family, however, has since been removed from social media. As the LPBW family knows too well, however, once you post something on the internet… It can never be removed completely.
Singer Nanci Griffith has died
DesignerzCentral

Singer Nanci Griffith has died

She was 68 years old, Variety magazine reported. American folk singer Grammy Award winner Nanci Griffith died on Friday in the United States at 68. This was reported by Variety magazine with reference to the statement of the record company Gold Mountain Internment, which collaborated with the singer.
RelationshipsETOnline.com

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Marries Francie Frane

Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman and Francie Frane are married, ET can confirm. The couple tied the knot on Thursday in Colorado. Dog was previously married to Beth Chapman for 13 years, up until her death due to cancer in June 2019. Meanwhile, Francie also lost her husband, Bob, who died of cancer just six months before Beth. The two bonded over their tragic losses, and although 68-year-old Dog previously told ET back in September 2019 that he would never marry again and that Beth used to joke she would haunt him if another woman ever took her place, he proposed to Francie in May 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

John Wayne and His Second Wife Esperanza Baur's Troubled Relationship

John Wayne was a brilliant actor best remembered for his embodiment of a strong cowboy. The actor’s off-screen life was equally defining of his existence. John Wayne was born Marion Robert Morrison on May 26, 1907, in Winterset, Iowa. He attended the University of Southern California in 1925. During summers, he worked at the Fox Film Corporation as a propman.
Theater & Danceinvitingarkansas.com

Dancing with our Stars: Meet the Stars – Susie Morgan

Each year, community leaders wear their dancing shoes for the coveted winning title that is earned at the Dancing with Our Stars Gala. All this fun and friendly competition benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation and supports the Arkansas chapter’s research and mission: to end and find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that disturbs cell growth in the nervous system, causing tumors to form on nerve tissue.
Honoring Jackie Warren-Moore

Honoring Jackie Warren-Moore

When asked from where she got her Ph.D., poet, playwright and activist Jackie Warren-Moore responded with “I Ph didn’t.”. Rachel Guido deVries, also a poet and longtime friend of Warren-Moore, with whom she performed many shows, explained that that was exactly who Warren-Moore was. “That was her response,” Guido deVries...
Relationshipsearnthenecklace.com

Zachary Weinreb Wiki: Facts about Jackie Oshry’s Husband

Claudia and Jackie Oshry have survived many scandals to make “famous for doing nothing” their brand. Recently, Jackie, who’s also known by “jackieoproblems,” has been doing her own thing. Thanks to that, we’ve had more glimpses into her relationship with her husband, Zachary Weinreb. The Instagram influencer’s social media-shy spouse leaves many of her followers asking who Jackie Oshry’s husband is. Weinreb features on The Morning Toast feeds when Jackie has a personal announcement. And recently, they had their biggest news so far. Find out what it is and more in Zachary Weinreb’s wiki.
Thatcher, AZ

Rebecca Josephine Nakamura

Rebecca Josephine Nakamura

Rebecca Josephine Nakamura, age 77, beloved wife and mother, peacefully passed on August 15, 2021, in Surprise, Arizona. Becky was born on April 4, 1944, in Thatcher, Arizona, to Leslie Hakan Farley and Halcyon Marie Morgan. She was a true Arizona native and spent her entire life in the Grand Canyon State. She grew up in the small town of Thatcher surrounded by her sisters Joyce, Judy, Jessica, and brother Joe. Yes, her parents somehow deviated from the “J” names but counted it good by including it in her middle name. She met and married Bill French and through their marriage were blessed with one son and two daughters, Bill, Jennifer, and Sandra. In 1979, she married Kazuo Nakamura. They shared 42 years together and were blessed with one daughter, Natalie.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92

The Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died in hospital, aged 92, it has been announced. The former hospitality worker joined the Channel 4 programme in 2016 alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove. Her death was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, which makes the...
TravelHastings Tribune

Sharon Randall: A summer to remember

Years from now, when you look back on this summer, what will you remember best?. Will you smile at the memory, or wish it had been different?. Summers in my childhood meant freedom. I’d roam for hours through pastures and orchards, chasing cows, swatting flies and eating peaches off the...

