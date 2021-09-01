Jaqueline “Jackie” Samoluk

Rebecca Josephine Nakamura, age 77, beloved wife and mother, peacefully passed on August 15, 2021, in Surprise, Arizona. Becky was born on April 4, 1944, in Thatcher, Arizona, to Leslie Hakan Farley and Halcyon Marie Morgan. She was a true Arizona native and spent her entire life in the Grand Canyon State. She grew up in the small town of Thatcher surrounded by her sisters Joyce, Judy, Jessica, and brother Joe. Yes, her parents somehow deviated from the “J” names but counted it good by including it in her middle name. She met and married Bill French and through their marriage were blessed with one son and two daughters, Bill, Jennifer, and Sandra. In 1979, she married Kazuo Nakamura. They shared 42 years together and were blessed with one daughter, Natalie.
Comments / 0