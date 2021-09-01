Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Samuel Norwood Berry

Half Moon Bay Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Norwood Berry, resident of Purisima Canyon, died Aug. 23, 2021, at his son’s home in Livermore, Calif. Sam was born May 21, 1933, in Dudley, Mo., the eldest child of Samuel Elmer Berry and Lula Ann Ruth (Kerr) Berry. In 1941, the family home burned and they moved to Murphysboro, Ill., where Sam grew up, graduating from Murphysboro Township High School and Southern Illinois University with a degree in commercial art. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Prairie in 1956 and 1957 during the Suez Canal crisis. During that time, the Prairie made port stops in Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Pakistan, South Africa, Brazil, and Panama, before returning to San Diego.

www.hmbreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwood#Panama#Japan#Baseball#South Africa#The U S Navy#Coastsiders
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...

Comments / 0

Community Policy