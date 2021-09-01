Samuel Norwood Berry, resident of Purisima Canyon, died Aug. 23, 2021, at his son’s home in Livermore, Calif. Sam was born May 21, 1933, in Dudley, Mo., the eldest child of Samuel Elmer Berry and Lula Ann Ruth (Kerr) Berry. In 1941, the family home burned and they moved to Murphysboro, Ill., where Sam grew up, graduating from Murphysboro Township High School and Southern Illinois University with a degree in commercial art. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Prairie in 1956 and 1957 during the Suez Canal crisis. During that time, the Prairie made port stops in Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Pakistan, South Africa, Brazil, and Panama, before returning to San Diego.