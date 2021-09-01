Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

FBI Data Indicates Sharp 2020 Uptick In Anti-Asian, Anti-Black Hate Crimes

By Dorian Geiger
Posted by 
Oxygen
Oxygen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hate crimes targeting Asian and Pacific Islanders and Black Americans drastically climbed last year, according to a new FBI report released this week. According to the data, hate crime attacks against Asian Americans rose 70% in 2020 from 2019, while hate crime incidents against Black Americans shot up 40%. The FBI combed through a total of 10,532 suspected hate crime incident reports supplied by more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Atlanta, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi#Shooting#Crime Statistics#Asian Americans#Fbi#Anti Asian#Anti Black#Pacific Islanders#Black Americans#The Department Of Justice#Stop Aapi Hate#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Feds Have In Custody First Black Man To Be Arrested For Alleged Role In Capitol Attack

Federal law enforcement has issued the first arrest of a Black man associated with the Capitol Riots on January 6. Uliyahu Hayah was arrested on Monday and accused of assaulting a police officer inside the Capitol building, WJLA reported. The 45-year-old Silver Spring, MD, resident was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder.
ProtestsSlate

I filmed inside the Capitol riot. When I heard from the FBI, I faced a vexing dilemma.

I don’t know much about the guy smoking the cigarette. All I know is that in the middle of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, as the Trump-loyal mob raged around him, he stood off to the side for a cigarette break. I approached him. I quickly identified myself as a journalist and asked to take his picture. “Hell ya,” he replied, and posed for me, pulling his jacket apart to reveal a bright, MAGA-red shirt emblazoned with “Trump Is My President.”
PoliticsWashington Post

Another MAGA legacy: An explosion of hate crimes

As the airlift of more than 122,000 people, the vast majority of them Afghans, comes to an end, Republican politicians and right-wing media are keeping up the MAGA nativist drumbeat by opposing efforts to settle Afghan refugees in the United States. Vanity Fair reports: “Those people have gone through a stringent vetting process — one that involves ‘biometric and biographic security screenings,’ a senior official in Joe Biden’s administration said this week. But of course, if you ask conservative media stars, none of this is nearly enough.”
Indiana State95.3 MNC

FBI: Hate crimes in Indiana increased in 2020

The number of hate crimes in Indiana was up in 2020 compared to previous years, according to the FBI 2020 Hate Crimes Report. There were 186 reported hate crimes in the Hoosier state in 2020, according to FBI data. The FBI said Indiana reported 80 hate crime incidents in 2019 and 100 in 2018.
SocietyDaily Beast

My Child Went to Court—and Instantly Recognized the Racism

Perhaps the biggest misconception about our criminal justice system is that we are all presumed innocent, and that this presumption is really hard for the government to overcome. One may offer justifications for why our criminal justice system is so large. One may have theories about why certain populations are disproportionately affected. Nevertheless, we believe that no person ends up convicted of a crime, and locked behind bars, without going through a process that ensures a just result. The presumption of innocence is at the heart of our democracy, as are the constitutional protections that force the government to prove that a person no longer deserves that presumption.
Public Safetyorlandoadvocate.com

Murder Plot Reveals a Deadly Mix: White Supremacists and Law Enforcement

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The lack of a federal database that tracks this type of misconduct or membership in White supremacist or far-right militant groups makes discovering evidence of intent more difficult. The FBI only began collecting data on law enforcement use of force in 2018, after Black Lives Matter and other police accountability groups pushed for more federal oversight of police violence against people of color.
Maine StateWGME

FBI data shows sharp increase in hate crimes in Maine last year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New data from the FBI shows a sharp increase in hate crimes in Maine last year. The FBI says bias-driven attacks against Asian, Black and LGBTQ people fueled an overall increase nationwide. The numbers seem to be going down, but there have been some hate crimes this...
Portland, OR987thebull.com

FBI Launches Hate Crime Awareness Campaign

PORTLAND, Ore– The FBI says historically hate crimes are underreported. The FBI hopes to change that with a statewide campaign. The FBI has an important role in investigating these cases, but they know they need help from community partners both to identify criminals and encourage victims. The campaign includes digital billboards throughout the metro area. TriMet Bus benches in Portland, TV and Radio advertising. Also, social media ads including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy