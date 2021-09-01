FBI Data Indicates Sharp 2020 Uptick In Anti-Asian, Anti-Black Hate Crimes
Hate crimes targeting Asian and Pacific Islanders and Black Americans drastically climbed last year, according to a new FBI report released this week. According to the data, hate crime attacks against Asian Americans rose 70% in 2020 from 2019, while hate crime incidents against Black Americans shot up 40%. The FBI combed through a total of 10,532 suspected hate crime incident reports supplied by more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.www.oxygen.com
