Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City Police say driver distraction possibly to blame in 3-vehicle collision

By Jeff Richards
stgeorgeutah.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY — Police say a possibly distracted teenage driver lost control of her car and sideswiped two other vehicles on Main Street in Cedar City Wednesday afternoon. The incident, which occurred shortly after noon near the Tagg-N-Go car wash at 1160 S. Main, involved a light blue Ford Crown Victoria sedan, a silver Toyota Corolla passenger car and a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

www.stgeorgeutah.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panguitch, UT
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Cedar City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Moab, UT
Cedar City, UT
Accidents
Cedar City, UT
Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Cedar City, UT
Local
Utah Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Police#Swimming#Accident#Chevrolet#Saintgeorgeutah Com Llc#St George News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy