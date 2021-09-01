Cedar City Police say driver distraction possibly to blame in 3-vehicle collision
CEDAR CITY — Police say a possibly distracted teenage driver lost control of her car and sideswiped two other vehicles on Main Street in Cedar City Wednesday afternoon. The incident, which occurred shortly after noon near the Tagg-N-Go car wash at 1160 S. Main, involved a light blue Ford Crown Victoria sedan, a silver Toyota Corolla passenger car and a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.www.stgeorgeutah.com
