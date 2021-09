New facility and test track will help speed up of EV deliveries given partnerships with FedEx and others. Nuro, a provider of robotically piloted delivery vehicles, announced on August 26 it would build an end-of-line manufacturing facility in Southern Nevada. The company will invest $40 million for 125,000 square feet of space and over 80 acres of property development, in an effort to meet the demand for its third-generation autonomous vehicles. The company currently offers. autonomous delivery to communities in Texas, Arizona, and California.