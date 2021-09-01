Cancel
Texas State

Sandy Hook parents ask Texas judge to sanction InfoWars founder Alex Jones in defamation suits

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of two children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary are seeking a default judgment against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in hopes of sending their lawsuits directly to trial over how much money they're owed by Jones and his InfoWars media system. In four lawsuits,...

