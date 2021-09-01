People On The Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Bachelor degree in energy engineering technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology. As senior director of technical program management, Matt leads the deployment of Plenty Farms, overseeing all elements of site planning, design and construction. Matt brings nearly 30 years experience in engineering to Plenty, most recently spending over a decade at Google where he was responsible for managing the Global Plan of Record (gPOR) for planning, design and construction of the company’s fleet-wide data center buildings. Matt is a global expert in end-to-end, large scale preplanning, planning, design and construction of mission critical facilities and infrastructure.

