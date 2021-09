Revenue declined 6% year over year but came in above expectations. Subscription revenue was up 29%, as cloud activity remains the bright spot of the business. Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) were up 7.1% at 11:13 a.m. EDT on Friday. Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter declined 6% year over year, and adjusted net income came to $31 million, down from $69.5 million in the year-ago quarter. But the results were better than management's previous guidance, given strong momentum in the company's cloud software offering.