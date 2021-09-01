People On The Move

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science at Universidad Nacional de San Agustin in Arequipa, Peru, Executive MBA from Northern Illinois University. A key part of Plenty’s engineering leadership team, Roberto oversees the design and management of production lines within Plenty farms. In his role, he ensures that Plenty’s engineering systems and standards are manufactured to the highest level of quality and efficiency. Roberto has achieved tremendous results in over 15 years of supply chain and manufacturing operations management, including improving new product development lead times by 30%, increasing production capacity by 12% and reducing labor costs by 30%. His work with consumer packaging and global food and beverage companies includes Heinz Glas, Anheuser-Busch and Coors. He is a proven expert in leading lean manufacturing initiatives, risk management, environmental sustainability and social responsibility initiatives.