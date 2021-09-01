Cross Country Teams run in Florida
The cross country program took the 3-hour trip south to the New World Golf Complex just outside of Jacksonville for the Cecil Field Summer Classic. The course was flat and fast and many of the runners saw improvements in their times from two weeks ago at the Peach State Preview Meet. In addition, the high school races are one of the most competitive meets in Florida, as there were many of the Top 25 teams from the state in attendance.www.jdledger.com
