FLPL's Sunday Concert: Danny Lipsitz and the Brass Tacks

Come join the Fort Lee Public Library for a Sunday Concert: Danny Lipsitz and the Brass Tacks on Sunday, September 12 from 2-3pm. Multi-instrumentalist, music educator and bandleader Danny Lipsitz has an endless resume including work as a sideman to the most iconic rock 'n' roll, swing music, and jazz icons. Danny's band, The Brass Tacks, has performed at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (where Danny was a member of the artist development program), The Roxy Hotel, Hotel Edison, Gotham Hall, The Levitt Pavilion, Watermark at Pier 15, Valerie NYC, The Thomas Edison National Historic Park, and many others. For more info, visit www.dannylipsitz.com or follow @dannylipsitzmusic. All participants must follow health and safety guidelines as determined by Fort Lee Public Library. Concert date is subject to rescheduling.