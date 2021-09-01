Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lee, NJ

FLPL's Fall Yoga with Zeni

fortleenj.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Fort Lee Public Library on Saturday, August 21 at 9:30am to help you align the body, pare what no longer serves you (including any remaining Covid pounds!), build strength, develop flexibility, and clarify and focus the mind. The classes are beginner-friendly yoga led by Zeni, owner of our neighboring yoga studio down Main Street, Pure Bliss Yoga. Wear comfortable clothes for movement. The classes will be available in-person, outdoors, at the Church of Madonna lawn by the Library. In case of inclement weather, the class will be virtual on Zoom. Space is limited so registration is required at fortleelibrary.org/events. Bring your own yoga mat or towel. Wear comfortable clothes for movement. (There will also be a class on October 16.)

www.fortleenj.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lee, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Fort Lee, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Yoga Mat#Towel#Covid#The Church Of Madonna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy