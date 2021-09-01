People On The Move

EDUCATION: Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Jessica oversees the Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) and product management teams at Plenty, an indoor, vertical agtech company with a mission to improve the health of people, plants, and our planet. In this role, Jessica works closely with the engineering and plant science organization to help structure and drive collaboration around farm development. Jessica brings over 12 years of experience to Plenty, across business development, product development and product management. She previously served as VP of product at biofacturing company Zymergen where she led business development for Zymergen’s personal care portfolio. Prior to that, she served as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company and senior scientist and product development director at Solidus Biosciences.