Lt. Col J.Loren Johnson was born to James and Signe Johnson of Letcher, South Dakota, June 20, 1935. He died on August 29, 2021, having lived in Estes Park, CO, since 1994. His love of music became evident at a very early age. In the summer of 1953, he lived and studied with famed trumpeter, Don Jacoby, in Chicago. After graduating from highschool at Huron, SD, he earned BA degrees in both Music and English at South Dakota State University (SDSU). He went on to earn an MS in Education, while serving as assistant conductor of the SDSU Band. During those six years, part of “The Big Band” era, he led and played trumpet in the Collegiates Orchestra, thus earning enough to pay for all of his college expenses.