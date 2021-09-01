Cancel
Religion

‘Harmony and a whole lotta Jesus’

By Frank Stanko • Daily News franks@wahpetondailynews.com
bluemountaineagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromising an evening of music that’s “not your grandmother’s anymore,” The Ball Brothers quartet are coming to Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church in Christine, North Dakota. The Ball Brothers’ concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased by clicking on an Eventbrite...

