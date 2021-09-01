Letter: Mandates are more than a 'local issue'
In reference to the opinion page "Voice of the Chieftain” on Aug. 18, I would like to offer an alternate opinion (everyone is entitled to an opinion). Mask mandate is more than just a “local issue” — it is a national health issue impacting almost everyone. Nor is it a partisan issue. There are examples of mandates addressing the health and safety of the nation such as seat belts, no smoking in public places, prescriptions required for drugs, etc.www.wallowa.com
