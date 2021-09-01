Cancel
Kossuth, MS

Kossuth will take forfeit win over Corinth; Aggies will not play on Friday

By Kent Mohundro For the Daily Corinthian
Daily Corinthian
 5 days ago

KOSSUTH — As reported earlier, with the Corinth football team being placed in a 10-day quarantine as of Wednesday, that left Kossuth without a game this Friday. Aggies head football coach Brian Kelly confirmed earlier Wednesday morning that Kossuth was actively searching for a replacement game. Talk was rampant on social media -- that with Biggersville having an open date -- a Kossuth/Biggersville contest could be a possibility.

