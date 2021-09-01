Does FDA approval matter to you?
◆ SVI Radio listeners weigh in on COVID vaccine. Listeners to SVI Radio’s Weekday Wakeup morning show, heard Monday through Friday from 7-9 a.m. on Swift 98 and The Spur, voice their opinions on the COVID-19 vaccines. The question was asked for those that have not been vaccinated if the recent full FDA approval given for the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older made you more willing to get the vaccine? And for those that have been vaccinated, if they plan to get the booster shot when it becomes available. Below are their responses.svinews.com
Comments / 1