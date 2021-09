Tonight on Big Brother 23, we are presumably going to see the last eviction before the start of the jury. So what’s going to happen? Who will end up being evicted at the end of the night? Signs still point to Christian, despite a lot of chaos that happened for most of yesterday. We know that Xavier and Alyssa would both like to keep them around and Tiffany’s in a reasonably-similar spot. She knows that keeping Sarah Beth helps Kyland and not her; the problem comes via the numbers. If she got Claire on board with the plan, she’d need one more — and this is where her issues with the Jokers come into play.