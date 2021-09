There was a point in time where the bath mat was almost strictly utilitarian — an afterthought that usually involved a thin, white, towel-like piece with zero frills. In recent years, though, its place in the bathroom has taken new precedence. Chances are, you noticed this — likely because, at a certain point, every stylish influencer you follow suddenly has an artsy, abstract rug sitting in front of their shower. It’s a welcome change, to be sure: Playful, stylish bath mats add unexpected flair (especially with today’s funky styles) that’s hard to recreate with anything else. The question is, though, how did these statement bath mats start trending, and how did they end up as the star of the bathroom themselves?