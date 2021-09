If it feels like you've been seeing a lot of Michael Keaton lately, that's because he happens to be everywhere at the moment. The former Batman had a small role last year in "The Trial of the Chicago 7," recently starred in the action-thriller "The Protege" and will also be featured prominently in the Hulu series "Dopesick," which is set to premiere Oct. 13. Keaton also has two comic book movies coming out next year in "Morbius" and "The Flash," where he'll play Batman again for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."