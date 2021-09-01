Cancel
OSU researchers develop secure computation protocol

By JOANNA MANN
Corvallis Gazette-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State University researchers have figured out a way to make secure computation even more secure than they thought possible. Associate professor Mike Rosulek and graduate student Lance Roy wrote a paper in 2015 explaining the most efficient secure computation protocol at the time. They did not believe it was possible to do better, and after years of trying to prove that there was nothing better out there, Roy came to Rosulek with an out-of-the-box idea.

