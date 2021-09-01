Cancel
Tennis

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic faces Federer's replacement

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Novak Djokovic has had some memorable matches at the U.S. Open against Roger Federer. Now he plays Federer's replacement. The top-ranked Djokovic's second-round match is against Tallon Griekspoor, who was moved into the main draw when Federer had to withdraw because of a knee injury. Djokovic is tied with Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major championships. He is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year since 1969. He had a bit of a bumpy start, losing the second set against qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the first round before easily taking the final two. Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty and men's Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev play daytime matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where they were victorious Tuesday. The schedule grew fuller late Wednesday afternoon when heavy rains caused a number of matches to be suspended until Thursday.

