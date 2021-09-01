Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Jonas Grant to Finance Two Student Scholarships

duke.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke University School of Nursing has been granted a $30,000 award from Jonas Philanthropies to support scholarships for two Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) students. Barbara S. Turner, PhD, RN, FAAN, Elizabeth P. Hanes Professor of Nursing, and her team have been entrusted with the two-year renewable Jonas Nursing and Veterans Healthcare award, from which students Ron’Nisha Baldwin and Maritza Ruiz will each receive $7,500 per year. Duke University is matching the amount by awarding the students an additional $7,500 per year.

nursing.duke.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Mental Health#Charity#Dnp#Phd#Jonas Nursing#Veterans Healthcare#The School Of Nursing#Jonas Scholar#The Air Force#Msn#Aprn#Fnp Bc#Faanp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Florida Statefiu.edu

NSF awards FIU, two other Florida public universities $5M to help academically talented computing students graduate and continue their education

Three Florida public universities are joining forces to help academically talented juniors in computer-related fields complete their undergraduate studies and pursue their graduate education. Florida International University, the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida — which together make up the Florida Consortium of Metropolitan Research Universities...
CollegesWebMD

This College Will Charge $750 Fee to Unvaccinated Students

Aug. 10, 2021 -- West Virginia Wesleyan College will charge a $750 fee to students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. The first day of classes is Aug. 23. The fee will be charged if students don’t submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 7, according to The Associated Press.
CollegesWDSU

Some local Universities are requiring students to get vaccinated

Tulane University is one of several local Universities requiring students to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Students who choose not to get the vaccine for health, or other personal reasons, must complete a vaccine declination form. University President Mike Fitts says 95 percent of their students are vaccinated. "So we have...
CollegesChronicle

Duke identifies two COVID-19 clusters among students

Two clusters of COVID-19 cases among students have been identified within the last week, Duke announced Friday morning. The clusters were related to gatherings that occurred over the last week. The first cluster included 29 students in the School of Medicine and the second included seven members of the women’s field hockey team, all of which tested positive. All students who were infected are vaccinated and most have experienced no symptoms.
CollegesCampus Times

Students required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for upcoming academic year

All undergraduate and graduate students will be required to get COVID-19 vaccinations before they arrive on campus for the upcoming academic year. On April 23, the University announced that it will require all students who will set foot on campus “to have received an approved vaccine by August 1, 2021.”
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Students Disenrolled, Faculty Member Fired for Flouting Covid-Safety Rules

At colleges where the Covid-19 vaccine is required for enrollment, not providing proof of vaccination could cost you — big time. The University of Virginia made headlines yesterday for disenrolling 238 students — about 1 percent of the student population — who did not receive the vaccine, CBS19 reported. Of those students, only 49 had selected courses for the upcoming semester.
Collegeswaxahachietx.com

SAGU's BSW program accredited by CSWE

Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree program recently received accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education’s Commission. With this accreditation, the university’s BSW majors who graduate in 2021 and future years will be considered in “advanced standing” for accredited Master’s of Social Work (MSW)...
Colleges13newsnow.com

4,000+ students expected back on campus at American University

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In a sign of some normalcy, freshman and sophomore students at American University to campus Sunday, some for the very first time. Though the university has had minimal staff and students on campus since the start of the pandemic, American hired professional movers his year to assist with the move-in process.
Grand Rapids, MIthecollegiatelive.com

Open Student Employee Positions

Are you looking for a job? Would you like to get to know the Grand Rapids Community College campus and community better?. If so, student employment might be the right opportunity for you. Many departments throughout campus are hiring student employees for both the summer and fall semesters. Take a look below to see all of the open positions and job descriptions.
Collegesflathatnews.com

Spotlight On Center for Student Diversity: A Look Into Programs Offered At The CSD

The College of William and Mary’s Center for Student Diversity seeks to promote an inclusive, welcoming environment and foster dialogue among students of different backgrounds through various events, discussions, lectures and the performing arts on campus. One of the most unique Center for Student Diversity programs is Inside Out Theatre,...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Keene State wins grant for low-income STEM scholarships

This time next year, a group of seven students will start at Keene State College, the first recipients of a new scholarship designed to help students from families of low income pursue degrees in chemistry and biology. Another seven freshmen will join them the following year on scholarships funded by...
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Latin American Association nominates local student for scholarship

The Brookhaven-based Latin American Association has nominated a Cross Keys High School senior for a leadership-based scholarship.  The LAA chose 17-year-old Kimberly Castro-Godinez as its nominee for the Posse Scholarship, given to students who demonstrate academic excellence and serve as leaders in their schools or communities. Castro-Godinez, who lives in Chamblee, has a 3.98 GPA […] The post Latin American Association nominates local student for scholarship appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
CollegesKodiak Daily Mirror

Governor directs funds for college scholarships and grants

Merit scholarships for high school seniors, grants for income-eligible students, and assistance for Alaska medical students will receive immediate funds, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced Thursday. “Alaska’s students who worked hard and excelled and chose to stay in Alaska deserve stability in their university education,” Dunleavy said. The governor directed...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Big International Student Rebound For Darden In MBA Class Of 2023

The wrecking ball that Covid-19 took to international student enrollment in business schools in the United States is now firmly a thing of the past. The latest evidence comes from the University of Virginia, where the Darden School of Business reports that 40% of its MBA Class of 2o23 hails from outside the U.S.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Virtual event to outline student recruitment for fellowships, scholarships

Instructors, advisers, teaching assistants and other mentors play critical roles in identifying and recruiting students for many opportunities, especially nationally competitive scholarships and fellowships. Nebraska faculty and staff are invited to attend a virtual professional development event from 3-4 p.m. Sept. 8 to discuss establishing strong recruitment pipelines for undersubscribed...
Animalsvt.edu

Veterinary students explore research careers in summer program

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Summer Veterinary Student Research Program (SVSRP) provides training to veterinary students from the college and other veterinary schools. The intensive, 11-week program highlights the biomedical research side of veterinary medicine. Over the course of the summer, about a dozen students learn about research careers,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy