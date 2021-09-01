Jonas Grant to Finance Two Student Scholarships
Duke University School of Nursing has been granted a $30,000 award from Jonas Philanthropies to support scholarships for two Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) students. Barbara S. Turner, PhD, RN, FAAN, Elizabeth P. Hanes Professor of Nursing, and her team have been entrusted with the two-year renewable Jonas Nursing and Veterans Healthcare award, from which students Ron’Nisha Baldwin and Maritza Ruiz will each receive $7,500 per year. Duke University is matching the amount by awarding the students an additional $7,500 per year.nursing.duke.edu
