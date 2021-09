The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their almost-daily tweaks to the roster yesterday, swapping out a pair of right-handers for a different duo of righties. JT Brubaker and Duane Underwood Jr. each were placed on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation. Brubaker leads the Pirates in innings pitched and Underwood has thrown the most innings among Pirates relievers. Each left Saturday’s 7-6 loss at the Cubs in the middle of an at-bat, complaining of shoulder discomfort.