An Explosion of Colors at the Kerakoll Brera Studio

By Ilaria Galliani
archiproducts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article01/09/2021 - On the occasion of Milan Design Week 2021, Kerakoll's showroom in via Solferino, in the heart of Brera, is completely renewed to house the 150 shades of the Color Collection, Kerakoll’s new collection of colours and surfaces for interior decoration. Visitors to the Milan exhibition will be met by the full size Color Chart, with 150 shades running along an entire wall, framed by arches coloured with Decor Paint, a decorative, water-based resin- paint, ideal to give rooms a feeling of refinement and exclusivity.

