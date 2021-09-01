Cancel
What Nick Saban said about three Alabama quarterbacks starting in NFL

By Mike Rodak
AL.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama coach Nick Saban met with reporters Wednesday evening ahead of Saturday’s opening game against Miami in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. -- Saban said players are “very much excited about having a game to play” on Saturday. Saban added it is important for players to keep the right mindset. “We can practice a lot mentally, and I think that can have a huge impact on how we can play and how we can get off to what we hope is a good start,” he said.

