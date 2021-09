Texas A&M is finalizing a new contract extension for football coach Jimbo Fisher that will increase his average annual salary to more than $9 million, sources told ESPN. Fisher, entering his fourth season at Texas A&M, originally signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he was hired away from Florida State after leading the Seminoles' program for eight seasons. Fisher's new deal will keep him at 10 years, running through the 2030 season, and be worth more than $90 million.