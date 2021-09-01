Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

City to Host ‘Open House’ for La Pata Lot Development

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Clemente, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duncan
Person
Gene James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Car Wash#La Pata Lot Development#The Sc Times#Insider#The City Council#Cypress Express Partners#Chevron#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Experts say Texas’ abortion law GOP policies have an outsize effect on the poor

DALLAS — Hours after Texas’ restrictive abortion law went into effect Wednesday, Blair Wallace took to Houston’s Tranquility Park with some 60 other people in protest. “It’s not a surprise to me that the Republican leadership at the Texas Legislature would allow something like this to go through,” said Wallace, a policy and advocacy strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. “We know the brunt of this will fall on our Black and brown communities and our poor communities the most.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy