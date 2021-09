When Bruce Sebestyen was responding to emergency calls at three in the morning, he did not know he would be awarded the highest honor an Indiana resident can receive. Sebestyen began serving with the Upland volunteer ambulance service in 1979, where he worked for over 40 years before becoming head EMT. For 40 years, Sebestyen volunteered 15 nights every month as a volunteer EMT. He completed over 2,200 runs.