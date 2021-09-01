IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Says He Will Be First In Line To Get Next Vaccine
IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month after being fully vaccinated, discussed his battle with the disease in a new interview with Forbes. "I'm absolutely fine," he said during the chat, which was conducted in late August. "Literally, I'm just waiting for these little lateral flow test things that you have to do, self-testing. I'm taking those every day, I'm thinking of making a collage out of them or something at the end. I don't know. It's just going through whatever it is, the 10-day isolation at home because I did get COVID. I tested positive for it, just like a week yesterday, basically. And I've been absolutely fine. I have the same symptoms that you would get from like a... you feel a bit shitty for two or three days, you sweat a bit, you have a bit of a stuffy nose, a small cough in my case and my sense of smell kind of went AWOL, but it's kind of coming back now.www.blabbermouth.net
Comments / 3