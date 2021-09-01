Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Says He Will Be First In Line To Get Next Vaccine

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month after being fully vaccinated, discussed his battle with the disease in a new interview with Forbes. "I'm absolutely fine," he said during the chat, which was conducted in late August. "Literally, I'm just waiting for these little lateral flow test things that you have to do, self-testing. I'm taking those every day, I'm thinking of making a collage out of them or something at the end. I don't know. It's just going through whatever it is, the 10-day isolation at home because I did get COVID. I tested positive for it, just like a week yesterday, basically. And I've been absolutely fine. I have the same symptoms that you would get from like a... you feel a bit shitty for two or three days, you sweat a bit, you have a bit of a stuffy nose, a small cough in my case and my sense of smell kind of went AWOL, but it's kind of coming back now.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Shirley
Person
Bruce Dickinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Maiden#Heart Attacks#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Awol#Rolling Stone#Bmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson tests positive for Covid-19

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has tested positive for Covid-19, while rockstars including Gene Simmons and Sebastian Bach continue to urge their fans to get vaccinated. Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has tested positive for Covid-19. The news follows his announcement earlier this week that he would be cancelling a number...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRUCE DICKINSON Explains Why IRON MAIDEN Keeps Working With Producer KEVIN SHIRLEY

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion", IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson was asked why he and his bandmates keep going back to producer Kevin Shirley album after album, including the group's latest effort, "Senjutsu". Bruce said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Kevin's a very good producer; he's a very good, knowledgeable, technical producer. But we are difficult to work with. I haven't worked with that many bands, but I've worked with a fair number of musicians, and I know in general how people tend to work. Nobody works like we do. We are definitely a one-off. The way things get put together, all the funny little protocols, the little politics within the band. Not in a bad way — this is just the way it works. I imagine it's kind of the same in THE ROLLING STONES. I imagine THE ROLLING STONES, it's not like working with anybody else. It's, like, 'What are they doing now?' They always do that on Thursday. And they've done it for 45 years; that's what they do on a Thursday, and nobody interferes with that. And it's the same with us; we have all these little eccentricities. I don't think we could work any other way."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Shares His Thoughts On Passing Of CHARLIE WATTS And JOEY JORDISON

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, IRON MAIDEN's Nicko McBrain shared his thoughts on the recent death of Charlie Watts, drummer and core member of THE ROLLING STONES for the past six decades, as well as the tragic passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. Asked if Watts was an early influence on his playing, McBrain said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, absolutely. Charlie was such a phenomenal timekeeper — a great player. There's a saying — I've said it a couple of times before — it's not about the notes; it's about the space in between, in taking the music generality of it. And that's what Charlie did — he had this incredible feel on the backside of the groove.
Public HealthPosted by
94.5 KATS

Bruce Dickinson Speculates on What Drives COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorists

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has an idea why COVID-19 conspiracy theorists hold so tightly to their beliefs. The vaccinated musician contracted the contagious disease earlier this month after COVID cropped up in his household, necessitating he cancel some dates on a spoken word tour. Now, he says he "honestly find[s] it incredible that some people are still resistant [to vaccines] … And I mean, the [anti-]mask thing I genuinely do not understand."
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Iron Maiden Vocalist Bruce Dickinson Wants to ‘Take People on a Journey’ with New Album

Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden isn’t convinced people have short attention spans, which explains the lengthy songs on the band’s new album. Iron Maiden are coming up on the release of their new studio album, “Senjutsu,” this fall. When the record hits, don’t expect a short, easily-digestible album. After all this is Iron Maiden, a band known for their epic song structures.
Rock Musickingfm.com

Iron Maiden’s ‘Powerslave': 12 Facts Only Superfans Would Know

Iron Maiden's 1984 album Powerslave is perhaps the most important album in the band's catalog, at least when it comes to understanding their absolute domination of heavy metal the world over. It was the fifth record in as many years for the New Wave of British Heavy Metal breakouts and...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Senjutsu: a remarkable album from a band with plenty to say

Since their honeymoon with EMI Records ended in the early 1980s, Iron Maiden have, broadly speaking, done whatever they pleased. The returns of Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith late last century allowed them more freedom still, and the ‘new’ six-man Maiden have brought their progressive rock influence closer to the surface than ever before. Since a reunion forged with 2000’s aptly titled Brave New World they have routinely buccaneered through seven-, eight- and nine-minute pieces.
TravelPosted by
103GBF

Interview – Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Dives Into ‘Senjutsu,’ Time Travel Destinations + More

In advance of the release of Iron Maiden's 17th studio album, Senjutsu, we had the pleasure of speaking with frontman Bruce Dickinson over Zoom, diving into some of the album's biggest highlights, the epic animated music video for the lead single "The Writing on the Wall," how that marvelous 'Belshazzar's Feast' teaser campaign came to be, what period in time he would travel to first if he had a time machine and more.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Picks THE BEATLES' RINGO STARR As His 'Rock God'

IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Nicko picked THE BEATLES' Ringo Starr and stated about his choice: "I've chosen Ringo because he was the very first drummer that really influenced me in my genre of music. I started off listening to Dave Brubeck when I heard Joe Morello playing, but Ringo was my first hero. In fact, when I was 12 years old — in fact, I was 11 — I had a poster of Ringo in my bedroom. He was looking over the left side of his drum set over his hi-hats, and I every night would go to sleep thinking, 'That is the man. That is the guy I wanna be like.' And he really did kick off my drumming career. One other thing is I got to meet him three years ago when he played down here in Fort Lauderdale — the first time after all of those years that I got to meet my hero."
Rock MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Review: Maiden Japan: Iron Maiden find eastern muse

'œSenjutsu,' Iron Maiden (BMG) Iron Maiden is not a band for those with short attention spans. Since blasting out of England in the late '70s in what would become known as the new wave of British metal, Iron Maiden has never been one to give record companies the kind of three-minute anthems they craved.
Musicloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: next solo album "a work in progress"

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he’s still working on his first solo album since the release of 2005’s Tyranny Of Souls. Speaking to SiriusXM, he said, “I've got a work in progress right now that's been kind of on and off, on the backburner, for… three or four years now. And basically, since the pandemic happened, I may have had loads of time, but I can't go to America to do it — to finish up the writing for it, start the recording process and all that stuff. So I'm just waiting for Uncle Joe to let me into America."
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Iron Maiden Albums Ranked Worst to Best

When ranking Iron Maiden albums, perhaps the most striking thing is that they succeeded despite changing lead singers on three separate occasions. (It's four, actually, since one of them came back for a second run.) Few bands survive the loss of a single, recognizable voice so important to a band's signature sound.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming their new album, "Senjutsu", in sync with its release on September 3. Launched with the lead single and video for "The Writing On The Wall", the iconic band's 17th studio record was recorded in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Steve Harris.
Celebritiesloudersound.com

None of Bruce Dickinson’s vaccinated friends have grown an extra head or tried to fellate Bill Gates

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has once again urged fans to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, following his own recent positive test for the virus. The singer was forced to postpone the final two dates of his UK spoken word tour in August after a member of his immediate household tested positive for Covid-19: Dickinson later contracted the virus himself, despite being full vaccinated. But in a new interview with Yahoo Music, Maiden’s frontman stressed his belief that he would have been “more sick if [he'd] not taken the vaccine.”
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN

IMO a legitimate, valid case can be made for the assertion that IRON MAIDEN is the greatest heavy metal band of all time. Six years have passed since the release of the English band's last album, 2015's "The Book of Souls", and the legendary act returns now to close the longest gap between albums with "Senjutsu", an ambitious double album. In short, the album is absolutely magnificent. It's one that remains true to the band's core sound while simultaneously facilitating the band's ongoing, unyielding musical curiosity and creativity.
Public HealthMetalSucks

Iron Maiden Frontman Stresses Vaccination and Masking

Following Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson’s support of Brexit a few years back, you might’ve wondered whether he’d gone kooky as he’s aged, veering into conservative, out-of-touch old man territory like so many of his peers. Thankfully, though, Dickinson sorta took that stance back recently, and now he’s come out on the right of the Covid-19 safety debate, thereby restoring our faith in one of metal’s true treasures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy