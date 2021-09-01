Cancel
Obituaries

Samson Johnson Jr.

Connersville News-Examiner
 6 days ago

Samson Johnson Jr. lost his battle with Alzheimer's at his home, August 27, 2021. He was born June 29, 1933 to Samson and Myrtle Johnson in Jackson County, Kentucky. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, from July 2, 1953 to Jul 23, 1955.

Benton Harbor, MI

Rev. George E. Poole

The Rev. George E. Poole, 67 of Indianapolis, IN went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2021 at The Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis. Full obituary is pending. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. VISITATION. Saturday. September 4, 2021. 10:00 AM to 11:00...
Natchez, MS

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez, MS

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Natchez, MS

Dennette Blanton Cain

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dennette Blanton Cain, 57, of Natchez, who died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Hammond, LA, will be Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery under the direction of West...
Saint George, UT

Leland Samuels Johanson

The best husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend peacefully left this life surrounded by family on Aug. 21, 2021. Leland Samuels Johanson mortal journey began in Willows, California on July 5, 1933. The son of Walter and Henrietta Samuels Johanson, he was raised in the San Francisco Bay area. After graduating from Burlingame High, he served in the Korean War infantry from 1953-1954.
Sumter, SC

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Mount Victory, OH

Obit Donald Otis Anderson

Donald Otis Anderson, 90 of Mount Victory passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. There will be a graveside service held on Friday, August 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Hale Cemetery, Mount Victory, Ohio.
Sumter, SC

ELINDA GAIL HARRISON

Elinda Gail Harrison, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Manning, a daughter of Andretta Houston Harrison and the late Joe Nathan Harrison. Funeral services for Miss Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday...
Kenton, OH

Obit Karl P. McNeal

A celebration of life for Karl P. McNeal will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Community Building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Kenton. Masks will be required. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial...
Benton Harbor, MI

Ivory Lee Davis

Ivory Lee “Turkey” Davis, 64, passed peacefully at home in Benton Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service at 12 noon on Monday, Aug, 23, at McCoy’s Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1840 Union Ave., Benton Harbor. Supt. Steven McCoy will officiate and burial will be in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Share memories at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Ocala, FL

Mr. Ollie La'Wayne Collins

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins, age 51, transitioned to be with his heavenly father on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Advent Health of Ocala. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1988). Ollie attended Stevens Transport in Dallas Texas to receive his CDL. He was retired from the Marion County School Board. Mr. Collins was the owner of Blades of Glory Lawn Service and Ollie Collins Catering.
Glenna Kay Gregory-Clark

Glenna Kay Smith entered this world on September 2, 1944, the daughter of Harold Louis and Minnie Cornelia (Fulwider) Smith, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021, at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita, Kansas, after an 8 year battle with breast cancer. At a young age, Kay and the family first moved to Lansing, Illinois; eventually settling in Sauk Village. She graduated from Bloom High School in 1962, then attended and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in journalism. Her first job as a journalist was with the Herrin, Illinois newspaper. She later was a reporter for the Chicago Heights Star newspaper in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Kay also taught journalism classes at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights. Kay was a woman of many talents and went on to open a graphic design and desktop publishing business in Decatur, Illinois. Always one for adventure and new challenges, she moved to Topeka, Kansas and began working for Santa Fe Railroad as a writer of procedures and policies. She took many weekend jaunts exploring what Kansas had to offer. It was one of these jaunts where she discovered the tall grass prairie and Chase County and fell in love with the serenity and peacefulness of the prairie. She took a job as manager of a local women’s retreat and guest house, moving to Bazaar, Kansas, later moving to her “little house on the prairie” closer to the ranch and near Matfield Green. There, in 2002, she met a guy named Charlie, marrying him in January of 2004. After retiring, they moved to a little piece of paradise near Burns, Kansas and lived there until her passing. Even though she was retired, she never stopped working and giving of herself. She was an active member of the Bazaar Ladies Aid for many years and active in her local church. She loved doing genealogy research, scrapbooking, flowers, and her beloved prairie. Through her genealogy research, she was able to verify her lineage as a descendant of a soldier who served in the Continental Army of the American Revolution and became a member of the Susannah French Putney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This was truly one of the highlights of Kay’s life. Kay loved so many, and she was loved by so many in return. She will be missed.
Marshall, MN

Thomas Warren

Thomas “Tom” Warren, age 84, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall. A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Upper Sandusky, OH

Obit Dale King

Dale L. King, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence. Memorial services for Dale L. King will be private with the Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery. There will be no public visitations. Memorial contributions may be made...
Pulaski, VA

McNally, Robert Frank

Robert Frank McNally passed away August 17, 2021 at English Meadows in Blacksburg VA. He was 94 years old. Robert was born in June 3, 1927 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of the late Mary Billings and Nicholas John McNally. He grew up in Winter Park, FL and Bristol VA. He attended Bristol Virginia High School and was a member of the All-City football team. Before graduating in 1947, Robert served two years in the US Navy and was stationed in Peleliu Island in the South Pacific.
newschain

Jesse Jackson and wife admitted to hospital with Covid

The Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement on Saturday. Reverend Jackson, 79, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicised event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible.
Sweet Springs, MO

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Arlington, OH

Obit Doris Webb

ARLINGTON — Doris Ann Webb, age 76, formerly of Forest, died at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Bluffton Community Hospital. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Saturday, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera. Funeral services will be held at the church at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Matthew Nowak officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery.
One of the Martin Schuessler's

One of the Martin Schuessler’s

Once again, I have to be really careful today because two boys who carried the same name through life were born just one year apart from one another, one born in 1876 and one born in 1877. These two went by the name of Martin Schuessler, and they happened to be first cousins. One of these boys was Martin Benjamin Schuessler, and the other was Martin Herman Schuessler. I will call the main character in today’s post Martin H.

