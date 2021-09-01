Marshmallow festival turns 30

Marshmallow’s roast away at the 2018 Ligonier Marshmallow Festival. This year’s event begins Friday. Photo contributed

LIGONIER — The 30th edition of the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival begins Friday and runs through Labor Day.

Kids activities kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Kenney Park. The festival includes merchant and food vendors, games, bingo, midway rides and other family-oriented events.

Friday evening’s events will take place at Kenney Park, with the rest of the festival activities taking place downtown starting Saturday through Monday.

“This festival is an event that has been celebrated in Ligonier dating back to the days following World War I,” LMF President Margarita White said by email Wednesday. “Ligonier’s festivals and holidays were observed as a time for parades, fireworks, carnivals, hot-air balloons, family gatherings and great celebration of local history. As servicemen returned to Ligonier at the close of World War II, the need for celebration and recollection of Ligonier’s history was revived in the form of an annual Labor Day festival, which drew together the workers from factory, farm and stores.

“This annual festival was given the name Strawberry Valley Days, reflective of the days past when early settlers found bountiful patches of strawberries growing along the Elkhart River. Attracted by the beauty of the river and the succulent berries, pioneers established a small settlement, which would later grow into Ligonier as we now know it.”

White said that in the early 1990s, the name of the festival was changed to the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival so the Ligonier community could take pride in one of the major products produced in Noble County

“Today, we still celebrate the marshmallow and The Kraft Heinz Company kindly donates all the marshmallows for the event, which includes the largest marshmallow roast in the country!” White said.

This year’s parade theme is “30 Years of Marshmallow Memories.”

“This festival is a family-friendly event and being that it’s held over the Labor Day weekend, it’s kind of the last big summer celebration before we start going into the fall,” White said. “This event brings the entire community out to celebrate with family and friends and make memories.”

No pets, bicycles, skateboards, roller blades, or roller skates will be allowed in the festival area. Advance tickets for midway rides are only available through Friday, and are for sale at both branches of Lake City Bank, Campbell and Fetter Bank, and INterra Credit Union.

For more inforfmation visit www.marshmallowfestival.com, or “LigonierMarshmallowFestiva” on Facebook, or contact ligoniermarshmallowfestival@gmail.com